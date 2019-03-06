LEWISTON – Doryce Voisine sadly passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at at Russell Park nursing home in Lewiston. Doryce was born Aug. 29, 1957, her parents were Adelaide Furbush and Lewis Furbush.

She is survived by her three sons, Stephen J. Furbush and Drew A. Voisine and Donald A. Voisine; and her sister, Kathy Moody and her husband, Robert Moody; and four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed being outdoors and doing arts and crafts with her grandchildren. She was like a second mother to many of people she touched in her lifetime.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony held for her at the VFW at 588 Minot Ave., Auburn, Maine, at 1 p.m., until 4 p.m., March 9, 2019.

