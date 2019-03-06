LYNDHURST, N.J. – Andrew C. Deering, 31, a resident of Jay, Maine, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 5, in New Jersey, where he was working. He was born April 16, 1987, in Farmington, the son of Rondell C. Deering and Tammy A. (Corcoran) Deering. He was a 2005 graduate of Jay High School. Andrew worked as a laborer for Brace Scaffolding Company. He enjoyed open water fishing along the Androscoggin River and Sand Pond. He loved his family and had very close bond with his siblings and loved doing things with them. He is survived by his parents, Rondell and Tammy Deering of Jay; siblings, Amanda Ready and husband, Shawn, of Livermore Falls, Rondell Deering Jr. and wife, Kayla, of Jay, and Alexi Deering of Syracuse, N.Y.; nephews, Laeton and Leklan Ready; and niece, Paisley Deering; paternal grandparents, Annie Anders and husband, Gilbert, of Livermore Falls; maternal grandparents, Danny Corcoran and wife, Anne, of Jay; and maternal great-grandfather, Carl Goding of Livermore Falls. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Jean Corcoran and maternal great-grandmother, Madeline Goding. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Visiting hours 4-7 p.m., on Friday, March 8, at the funeral home. Interment in the spring at Stubbs Mill Cemetery, East Jay Road, Jay, Maine.

