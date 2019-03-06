AUBURN – Lorraine B. Gervais, 87, of Warren Ave., Lewiston, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at The Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice, with her loving family at her side. She was born in Lewiston on March 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Emile and Blanche (Therrien) Blais. She was educated in local schools. Lorraine married the love of her life, Conrad Gervais, on Oct. 4, 1952, and together they celebrated over 65 years together until he passed on May 21, 2018. Lorraine worked for Town Dress as a dress maker for many years and later became a stitcher at Falcon Shoe until she retired.Lorraine was a member of Holy family Church, and the Ladies of Ste. Ann. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, quilting, sewing and sequin calendars. She also enjoyed many years of camping with her family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters, Stella Lemieux and husband, Daniel, of Auburn, Susan Ricker and partner, Don Blanchette, of Poland; a son, Conrad “Louie” Gervais and wife, Rachel, of Poland; a sister, Claire Blais of Westbrook; a brother, Jerry Blais of Virginia, six grandchildren: Levi Gervais and fiancé, Cortney, Stephanie Lemieux and fiancé, Glen, Dustin Gervais and wife, Amy, Jason Spaulding, Christopher Lemiuex and partner, Jess and Brian Ricker and fiancé, Nicole; nine great-grandchildren: Donny, Damien, Cameron, Kyleigh, Brooke, Laila, Cassia, Isabelle, and Marylyn; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Stephen; two sisters, Rita and Irene and three brothers Gene, Bert and Roger.The Family would like to extend a very special thank you to the entire staff at The Hospice House, and Lisa Ewing from Androscoggin Home Health for the amazing care given to our complete family and our mother in her last days. You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Lorraine’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisitation Fortin Lewiston on Wednesday March 6, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., Funeral will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.Those wishing to make memorial donations in her memory may do so to:The Hospice House of Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: