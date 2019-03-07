I thought elected representatives were sent to Washington to debate the right and wrong sides of issues of importance. But I read in the Sun Journal (March 5) that the U.S. House of Representatives is launching an investigation of the president, of all things. And activists are criticizing new U.S. Rep. Jared Golden for his votes. How is that getting important legislation taken care of?

I shall remember such things when it comes time to vote. I want my elected officials to vote on realistic issues, not foolishness.

Judy Baird, Lewiston

