SOUTH PARIS – Shirley R. Maass, 95, of South Paris, Maine, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.Shirley was born on July 28, 1923, in Athens, N.Y., the only child of Charles and Edna (Johnson) Requa. She attended local schools and later graduated from nursing school at Belview Hospital, N.Y., joining the U.S. Navy and receiving an honorable discharge at the close of World War II. Shirley continued her 40-plus year nursing career in various states and hospitals.Shirley married Paul D. Maass on June 13, 1946, in New York City. They lived, worked and traveled in many states, retiring to Maine in 1988. Mrs. Maass is survived by daughter-in-law, Lois (Christman ) Maass of Patterson, N.Y.; son, Bruce Maass and wife, Donna (Ours) Maass, of Ferrum, Va., Michele (Maass) Gonsalves and husband, William Gonsalves of South Paris, and Bonnie (Maass) Brumley and husband, Mark Brumley, of Corvailis, Ore.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, in 2013; son, Paul Charles Maass, in 2016, and granddaughter, Michele Suzanne Jones, in 2003.The date and time of a graveside service at the Riverside Annex in South Paris will be announced when scheduled. Arrangements are in the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com.Please make donations in lieu of floral arrangements to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

