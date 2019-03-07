FARMINGTON — A Wilton woman convicted of setting a fire that destroyed a house her then-boyfriend lived in on Aug. 6, 2018, had sentencing delayed Thursday for two years.

During that time, Angie Clark, 39, will serve two years of probation and must complete tasks listed in an agreement. She will also be required to pay restitution.

Clark pleaded guilty in February to felony aggravated criminal mischief and misdemeanor reckless conduct. She also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor violating condition of release. A felony arson charge was dismissed as a part of a plea agreement.

A conviction for criminal mischief carries a sentence of up to five years in prison; reckless conduct up to 364 days in jail; and violation of condition up to six months.

While sentencing is delayed on the aggravated criminal mischief charge, Justice Robert Mullen sentenced Clark to suspended sentences of 364 days and one year probation on the reckless conduct conviction and six months and one year probation on the violation of release conviction.

If she successfully completes the agreement, she will be able to withdraw her plea to the felony charge and plead to a misdemeanor. If she is not successful, she faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The other convictions will remain.

The defense and state prosecutor plan to meet June 5 for a hearing to determine how much restitution Clark will have to pay. It is between $10,000 and $40,000.

Clark disputed that amount.

Clark’s boyfriend at the time, Robert Nadeau, lived in the house owned by his mother, Pamela Love. Nadeau said he paid the taxes on the property and planned to purchase the house.

Nadeau said he lost his belongings, including photographs, antiques, tools and fishing gear in the fire. His mother lost the house and belongings and Clark lost belongings that were there, he said.

The fire also put emergency personnel, including firefighters from several towns, in jeopardy, he said.

