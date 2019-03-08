Strong Troop 500 Scout leader Ken Flagg makes a presentation to Benjamin Butterfield, of Phillips, during his Eagle Court of Honor ceremony. Leading a team of Scouts and volunteers, Butterfield cleaned 66 headstones, many of which were veterans’ graves, and then logged the headstones on the Find A Grave website, benefiting family members, historians and genealogists. (Submitted image)

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
Farmington Maine, phillips maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles