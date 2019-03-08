RUMFORD – Michael R. Soubble Sr., 70, of Rumford, died on March 1, 2019, at his home in Rumford surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born Dec. 15, 1948, to Vincent and Elaine Richard Soubble Hodgson.

He was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 1641 and the American Legion. Michael attended and graduated from Rumford High School. He enjoyed being around his family as well as hunting, fishing and riding his 4-wheeler, and spending time with his dogs, Bud and Deuce. Michael was a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. He worked for 30 years at the VFW Post 1641 and in construction.

He is survived by his loving best friend and wife, Beth I. Soubble; very proud son, Michael R. Soubble Jr. and his wife, Michelle Soubble; beautiful and adored granddaughter, Sarah Rose Soubble and mate, Isaac Roberts; his great-granddaughter, Arya Jean Roberts; his brother, Jerry Soubble and sister, Jackie Libby.

“Pops was a loving man, and one of the best men I have had the pleasure of knowing. He was kind, warm, and the most selfless person. He was/is my grandfather, and I am so very blessed to be his granddaughter. There are so many memories I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and I will miss him every day, but I can take comfort in knowing he is at peace. This is not goodbye, it’s see you later. – All my love.”

“Dad was my hero and my best friend. words will never say enough about the man he was, or the man he made me. Dad, I will miss you every second. I am very proud to say that Michael Soubble Sr. is my dad, and a Marine for life. – I love you dad.”

We will hold a military service at his home in the spring. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net.

