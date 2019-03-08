WALES — Regional School Unit 4 has traded a teacher workshop for a school day to make up one of seven snow days.

The school board voted to drop the May 24 workshop, which would have been a free day for students. Instead, it will serve as a regular school day.

The calendar change affects students in Litchfield, Sabattus and Wales.

Teachers will still get have workshop time, but after the end of the school year.

“It was so late in the year to begin with, that just putting it after students leave made sense,” Superintendent Andrew Carlton said.

