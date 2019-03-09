MMP Democrats to meet

POLAND — The next meeting of the Mechanic Falls, Minot, Poland Democratic Committee will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at the Ricker Library.

Snow date is March 26. Program to be announced.

Maine society is offering scholarships

The Maine State Society of Washington, D.C. Foundation established a scholarship program in 1990 to recognize Maine students attending Maine colleges and universities, and has awarded nearly $225,000 in scholarship funds to 190 students since 1991.

Each scholarship is in the amount of at least $1,000 — including several awards over $2,000 — and is awarded to full-time students who have completed at least one year of undergraduate courses at a four-year degree-granting, nonprofit institution of higher learning in Maine.

Deadline is Friday, March 15. Complete details, eligibility requirements and application can be found at http://mainestatesociety.org/foundation/.

Questions can be directed to [email protected]

Library’s winter book sale opens

WAYNE — The Cary Memorial Library’s Winter Book Sale opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Williams House.

This week-long sale is one of two giant annual sales, with four rooms filled from floor to ceiling with gently used books. There will also be DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games. Almost everything is 50 cents or $1. Children’s DVDs and CDs will be sold for 50 cents each during this sale.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16; 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 18; 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday, March 19, 20 and 21; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23. On March 23 buy books for $2 a bag.

For more information, contact Jane Andrews at [email protected] or the library at 207-685 3612.

Crafting day as a Cabin Fever reliever

LISBON FALLS — The Lisbon Falls Church of the Nazarene, 188 Main St., will host a Cabin Fever Craft Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

Bring craft projects and a bag lunch, work on a current project, get help on a difficult project or bring supplies to learn a new craft.

Snacks and drinks will be available. For more information, call Laural at 207-407-4377.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: