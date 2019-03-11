DEAR SUN SPOTS: Don’t let family or their friends be forgotten! The Androscoggin Historical Society has received a collection of more than 100 anonymous photos. They consist of mostly local people and appear to possibly date as far back as the late 1800s and through the 1950s. We would like your help in identifying the people in the photos so we can properly assign names. These will be held in our archives for future generations. You can browse through these photos now by visiting our website at androhistory.org. Thanks for getting the word out!

— Douglas, no town

ANSWER: Perhaps your organization could run a contest with a prize or have a fundraiser around this project!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a lot of women’s clothes that are in good shape. My wife passed away and I’m going to start going through these things a little at a time. Where is a good place to take them?

— Jon, Peru

ANSWER: I’m so sorry for your loss, Jon. Please accept my condolences. There are many places that will make good use of your wife’s clothing and pass it on to those in need. The Center for Women’s Wisdom (207-513-3922) at 97 Blake St. in Lewiston accepts clothing except for items that need dry cleaning; Hope House in Mechanic Falls (207-577-1165, [email protected]) may also be able to use them or you could check with Hope Haven Mission (207-783-6086) in Lewiston. Many area churches have clothes closets that often need replenishing, too. Readers, please send me other listings near Peru if you have any to recommend.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Auburn United Methodist Church is asking for children’s book donations for the Auburn Food Pantry. The pantry distributes donated food and children’s books every Thursday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 106 Pleasant St. The pantry is sponsored by five local churches and the Good Shepherd Food Bank and is manned by local volunteers and open to all residents. It serves more than 3,000 families per year. Books may be dropped off at the UMC at 439 Park Ave. or call 207-782-3972 for additional information.

— George, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Feb. 27, a UPS driver had finished his delivery and was about to drive off when he noticed I was having difficulty finding stable footing on the side of the road. He immediately left his vehicle, took my music bag and instrument from my car and walked me to my destination at Main Street Music. The staff members there are also to be commended for being equally helpful in the same manner throughout this icy winter. As a partially handicapped person, I’m most grateful to everyone who took the time to be so helpful and want to thank everyone.

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I hope these heartfelt thank you notes printed in Sun Spots inspire all my readers to do at least one good deed every day. The sun will shine upon you!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In answer to the question about places to watch the moon rise in March 6 Sun Spots, although not in Lewiston, there are great views of the moon just a short drive away at Martin’s Point boat launch in Sabattus. I always enjoy your column and truly appreciate the service you provide.

— David, no town

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name (we won’t use it if you ask us not to). Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: