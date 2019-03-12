WATERFORD – Joan B. Fillebrown, 88, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in South Paris, Maine on May 28, 1930, the daughter of Edward Bean and Irene King.Joan graduated with 3rd honors from Bridgton Academy in 1948. She married Walter William Fillebrown Jr. on July 1, 1950. She became a stay at home mom to their three children in South Portland. After their youngest started public school, she worked for the South Portland Elementary schools for 12 years as a Library technician. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in South Portland where she sang in the choir and was a member of their Women’s Guild.In 1983 her and husband moved to Waterford to start their retirement years where they resided in the family home that Bill remodeled. Joan was very involved in her community both in South Portland and Waterford. She became a member of the First Congregational Church in Waterford and became their full-time organist in 1983. She only missed one day each for two knee replacements and a hip replacement until her health forced her to retire in 2019.She was a member of the Western Maine Knitting Guild, Waterford Women’s Fellowship, Waterford Historical Society, and an organist for the Sweden Church for many years. She was a very giving and selfless person who gave many hours volunteering throughout the community by hostessing the Waterford Wilkins House summer breakfasts, working the polls at town elections, and organizing the Waterford food pantry. She enjoyed sewing, loved going to camp on Keoka starting in 1964, playing cards and traveling with husband Bill and the Portland Pipe Line Club. She could often be found knitting hats and mittens that she donated to many organizations in the community. The love of her life was her three grandchildren and most recently her great granddaughter. She is survived by her daughters Karen Fillebrown of Waterford, Susan Hunt and husband Tony of Norway, son Paul Fillebrown and wife Marlene of Waterford; grandchildren Brittany Bennett and husband Travis, Garrett Fillebrown and Shannon Fillebrown; great-granddaughter Brystol Bennett. She was predeceased by her husband and brother Malcolm Bean. Joan’s family would like to extend special gratitude to those who sent cards and visited.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 1 p.m. at The Waterford Congregational Church, 15 Plummer Hill Rd., Waterford. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main St., Oxford. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the:Waterford Congregational Church orThe Waterford Libraryin memory of Joan

