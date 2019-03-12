RUMFORD – Mrs. Anna “Ann” Thurston, 64, died Sunday March 10, 2019, at the Rumford Hospital surrounded by her family. She was a resident of North Main Street in Andover.

Born in Rumford on Nov. 4, 1954, she was a daughter of Robert and Sylvia (Gates) Hayes, Sr. She attended Rumford and Telstar schools. Later in life Anna became passionate about teaching and taught at Dirigo and Andover schools. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was married in Rumford Point, Maine on July 9, 1977, to Mark Thurston who survives of Ann. Other survivors include her two daughters, Amy Stetson of Andover and Karen Thurston and husband Bobby Grafton of Andover; her mother Sylvia Hays of Mexico; a sister Barbara Hays of New Hampshire, a brother Robert Hayes, Jr. and his wife Monica of Mexico; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; son-in-law Lewis Stetson of Andover; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Jeffrey Michael; a sister Susan; and her father Robert, Sr.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday March 15, 2019, at the Andover Congregational Church with Pastor Linda Couture officiating. Interment in the spring will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover. Friend and family are invited to call at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: