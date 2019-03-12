STRONG — The Board of Selectmen applauded Town Clerk Betsy DuBois on Tuesday night for having attained professional certification from the Maine Town and City Clerks’ Association.

Board Chairman Rob Elliott read a letter from the association noting the extensive time and effort DuBois had committed toward earning the certification.

The MTCCA certification is earned through a combination of education and professional experience, according to Elliott. He said the certification provides the town a greater level of security, reduces insurance costs and ensures the town clerk has received the latest training.

“Ms. Dubois joins a prestigious group of professionals who approach their career with the utmost professionalism,” Elliott read from the certification announcement.

Elliott also noted the high level of teamwork that DuBois and Treasurer Sandra Michell offer residents.

In other matters, Selectman Mike Pond said Franklin Savings Bank had agreed to pay for the scoreboard at the American Legion ball field. Pond also said he has 17 commitments from businesses and individuals for advertising space on the fence around the field. He suggested forming a committee to handle the advertising and hanging of the signs.

Selectmen also discussed the wording of agreements between landowners and the town that allow plow trucks to turn around on private property. In past years, property owners had provided informal permission, but the agreements had not been provided in writing.

One property owner has requested in writing the town’s plow trucks not use his driveway.

Selectmen said they will take another look at the past easement policy to learn more about possible legal issues.

Selectman Rod Spiller also asked that residents understand the dangers in pushing snow from private property onto public roads, which he said is prohibited under Maine law.

Forster Memorial Building in Strong

