BRIDGTON — No one was injured in a predawn fire Wednesday that caused minor damage to the Magic Lantern Movie Theater on Main Street.

According to Paul Field, Deputy Chief of the Bridgton Fire Department, the fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. and started after a heating unit on the roof caught fire.

Field said the fire, contained the roof, caused very little damage to the interior of the building, and minor damage to the interior of the roof.

The fire was put out by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Field said the building could be occupied, and was, as far as he knew, insured.

“A propane company and an electrician are working on identifying the problem, and reenergizing the rest of the building,” said Field.

Field said the building’s heating and electricity should be in restored by tonight, but a representative from the theater said they didn’t know if they would reopen today.

Route 302 was shut down while crews from Harrison, Naples, Sweden, Denmark and Norway battled the fire.

Field said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

