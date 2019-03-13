FRYEBURG — The owner of a Fryeburg convenience store and gasoline station was sentenced Friday in Oxford County Unified Criminal Court to three months in jail for failing to pay large portions of the store’s sales tax and pocketing it for himself.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that Robert Quinn, 48, owner of Jockey Cap Country Store, pleaded guilty to theft, tax evasion and failure to collect, truthfully account or pay over such tax.

Justice Joyce A. Wheeler sentenced Quinn to four years in prison, with all but three months suspended, and three years of probation.

Quinn was also ordered to pay $300,000 in restitution.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, between August 2007 and February 2017 Quinn “intentionally underreported both the store’s sales and sales tax collected by substantial amounts.”

“He diverted over $370,000 in sales tax to his own use,” Attorney General Aaron M. Frey said. “The state has already recovered over $206,000 from Quinn.”

“Business owners are entrusted to collect sales tax and properly pay the sales tax over to Maine Revenue Services,” Frey said. “My office will continue to pursue business owners who, for personal gain, abuse the trust the state places in them.”

[email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: