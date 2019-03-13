AUGUSTA — Hundreds of people descended on the state capital on Wednesday to testify on a bill that would eliminate non-medical exemptions from requirements for childhood vaccinations against measles and other infectious diseases.

Hours before the public hearing was to begin, a line snaked out the door of the committee room and down the corridor of the building where the Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee meets.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, and Sen. Linda Sanborn, D-Gorham, would remove the philosophic and religious exemptions in an attempt to improve vaccination rates and make Maine less susceptible to the return of preventable infectious diseases such as measles, whooping cough and chickenpox.

Maine has the worst rate of pertussis – also known as whooping cough – in the nation, with 90 cases through the first two months of this year and 446 cases in 2018.

Maine has one of the highest school opt-out rates in the nation, in which parents check a box claiming a philosophic or religious objection to vaccines when they enroll their children in school. Maine would join California, West Virginia and Mississippi as the only states to completely eliminate non-medical exemptions. California eliminated the exemptions two years ago after a measles outbreak.

This year, Washington state and New York City are experiencing measles outbreaks caused by unvaccinated people spreading the infectious disease, with more than 70 falling ill to the measles in Washington and 133 so far in New York City.

Some of Maine’s schools have reported dangerously low vaccination rates, compromising what is known as herd immunity. Herd immunity refers to protection from infectious disease that occurs when much of a population is immune, especially through vaccinations. For some infectious diseases, herd immunity can be weakened if there’s less than 95 percent of students vaccinated.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 31 public elementary schools were reporting 15 percent or higher rates of unvaccinated kindergarten students in the 2017-18 school year, the latest year for which statistics were available.

In 2017-18, 5 percent of Maine children entering kindergarten – about 600 children statewide – had non-medical exemptions for immunizations, with their parents opting out on philosophic or religious grounds.

This story will be updated.

