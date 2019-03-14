AUBURN – With family by her side, Catherine Lynn Lewis, 36, of New Gloucester, went Home to join her dad on March 8, following her courageous battle with melanoma.

Catherine was born in Portland on Aug. 20, 1982, the third daughter of Larry and Wilda Rose Lewis. She grew up in New Gloucester, attended private Christian schools, later transferring and graduated from Gray New Gloucester High School in 2000. Following high school, she attended University of Southern Maine where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Science and her master’s degree in Occupational Therapy. She began her occupational therapy career working with children, then caught the ‘travel bug’ and spent the next several years as a travelling occupational therapist, working from Maine to California. Her most recent occupational therapy job was at Sand Castle in Lewiston, finishing her career working with children.

She will always be remembered for her love of life and her love for making people laugh. She was a bright light with an even brighter smile, analytical like her ‘Pops’, smart, caring, forgiving, energetic, strong willed, hard working, and compassionate. She was very athletic, beginning her love of sports playing baseball with her dad as her coach, and also loved playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She enjoyed hanging out with her friends and family, listening to music and playing her guitar, often making up songs as she went along. She had a great passion for ancestry, watching true crime TV, loved taking pictures, being outdoors, hiking, mountain climbing, kayaking and taking long walks with her dog, Zeke. Anything involving family and friends is what gave her joy, but her greatest joy was found in her only child, Emalee Rose McGann.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Emalee Rose McGann of New Gloucester and Portland; her mother, Wilda Rose Lewis of New Gloucester; her sister, Danielle Jackson, her two children, Austin and Brett Palmer, and her husband, Morgan, of Gray, her sister Miranda Sepulveda and her two children, Dominique and Olivia, of Lewiston, her brother, Derek Lewis, and his two children, Brody and Makenzie, of New Gloucester; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Catherine was predeceased by her father, Larry Lewis, who passed away in 2013; and by both maternal and paternal grandparents.

You are invited to offer your condolences and/or share fond memories with the family by visiting Catherine’s guestbook at: www.thefortingroupauburn.com. A gathering to celebrate her amazingness will take place at The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home in Auburn, on Sunday, March 17, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., a service of The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner Street Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545

In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations be made in Catherine’s memory to her young daughter, Emalee Rose McGann, or to

Androscoggin Home Care

and Hospice Foundation,

15 Strawberry Avenue,

Lewiston, Maine, 04240.

