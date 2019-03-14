ORONO – True North Theatre has announced it will have auditions for its Summer 2019 production, “Eurydice,” by Sarah Ruhl.

Auditions will be held at the Cyrus Pavillion Theatre at 6 Sebago Road on the University of Maine campus in Orono.

In “Eurydice”, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.

Auditions will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 and at 6 p.m. on March 18. All roles are available. Please come in comfortable clothes, prepared to move. Performance dates will be June 21-23 and 28-30.

Roles available include the following:

Eurydice (F, 20s/30s) A young woman on the threshold of adulthood. A reader. Bright. Pragmatic. Inquisitive (if not stubborn).

Her Father (M, 50s/60s) Deceased. Sensitive. Strong. Familiar. Patient. Devoted father (in life and death).

Orpheus (M, 20s/30s) A musician. Loyal. Loving. Creative. Confident (sometimes at the expense of empathy).

A Chorus of Stones (M/F, ageless) The voices of the Underworld. All knowing yet somewhat ignorant to the world of human emotion. They are individuals yet a single unit. Use of puppetry and heavy creative movement considered. There are Big Stone, Little Stonem and Loud Stone.

A Nasty Interesting Man (M, 20s/30’s/40’s) The outward presentation of male privilege. Servant of the Lord of the Underworld. A charmer. Sordid. Slippery. The snake.

A Child/Lord of the Underworld (M/F, 20s/30’s/40’s) The simultaneous outward presentation of childishness and great power. Entitled. Presumptuous. Bold.

