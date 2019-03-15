WINSLOW – Mona Ann Marie Sirois passed away unexpectedly in her Winslow home on Jan. 15, 2019, at the age of 58. Mona, an LPN, is predeceased by her father, Philip Sirois and her stepdad, John H. Giroux Sr. She is survived by her mother, Rita Tanguay Sirois Giroux; her brothers, John Giroux, Robert, Gerard, and Ronald Sirois, as well as her four sisters, Jeanine Chicoine, Pat York, Linda Welch, Diane Bellevance and families thereof. Mona was the proud aunt to seven nieces, 11 nephews, nine great-nieces, 15 great-nephews, one great-great-niece and one great-great-nephew. Happiest when gardening, Mona enjoyed her flowers and plants and loved gathering with family and friends. A Celebration of Life is planned in Mona’s honor for Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Winslow Baptist Church on 1040 Augusta Road, Winslow. Friends and family are invited to share in the Celebration of Life and gather later at Hibachi Supreme Buffet at 350 Kennedy Memorial Drive, Waterville. We will be going “dutch” and all are welcome.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: