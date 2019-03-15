FAYETTE – Margaret M. Graf, 103, of Fayette, died March 13, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born in Frieburg, Germany on August 15, 1915, to Paul and Anna Kuhne. She married Josef Graf in 1935. In January 1954 she with her husband and young son immigrated to the United States settling in southern New Jersey. She moved with her husband to Maine in 1982 to be near her son and his family. She was predeceased by her husband in 1992. She is survived by her only son, Berndt and his wife Elaine of Fayette; four grandchildren, Tiffany Campbell and husband Scott of Pennsylvania, David Graf and wife Dana of Fayette, Maine, Tristan Graf and wife Eleanor of North Yarmouth, Maine, and Matthew Hazen and wife Jessie of Robinson, Texas; and six great-grandchildren, Gavin and Brady, Kendall, Jakob, Olivia, and Adelaide. There will be a private family celebration of her life at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comIf desired contributions may be made to:

Androscoggin HomeCare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

< Previous

Next >

filed under: