PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Roger L. Roy, 70, of Eustis, died March 3, 2019, due to complications from Multiple Meyeloma, surrounded by family. He was born in Livermore Falls, Maine on Dec. 11, 1948, the son of Raoul L. Roy and Fluerange “Flo” Veilleux Roy.

He grew up on the River Rd., and graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1968. After graduation he became a pipefitter/welder first at Otis Mill and then at International Paper. He was then introduced to meat cutting by Roger Libby at Brettun’s Variety. This became Roger’s passion. In the early 80’s he started his first meat shop, Triple R Custom Meats, with his then wife Vicki. In 1987, he then opened RB’s Meats in Brettuns for 20 plus years with his wife, the former Bonnie Timberlake, who passed away in 2007.

Roger retired in the fall of 2010 and made a permanent move to Eustis to the “Camp” that he and Bonnie enjoyed since 2000. In 2008, he met his future love, Daphne “Scrib” Scribner, and they became inseparable. With meat cutting in his blood he came out of retirement and they started a small meat cutting shop at their home in 2016. He loved his little world in Eustis with Daphne. He was a lover of the outdoors – hunting (especially Partridge), fishin, walking in the woods for “sheds” or sitting on the porch watching the river. He also looked forward to his daily get together with his “coffee clutch” Paul Tetreault, John Thompson and Mike Carrier. Roger is survived by the “Love of his life” Daphne Scribner; daughter Cathy Ann Roy, son Jamie Michael Roy (Darice Dubreuil); sister Doris Stanley, brother Roland Roy and wife Lottie, brother-in-law Ken Smith, sister-in-law Sarah Roy. Daphne’s children, Polly Comeau (Randy) and children, Odie Bachelder (Laurie) and the “absolute rays of sunshine in his life” granddaughters, Avery Elise and Emery Rose; nephews Troy Stanley, Scott Stanley, Travis Williams and Jason Williams, nieces Tracy Gray and Kim (Roy) Hawkes.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife Bonita J. Roy, a sister, Suzanne Smith, brother Raymond Roy, brother-in-law Gordon Stanley.

The family would like to say thank: The Harold Alfond Center, Franklin Memorial Oncology and Florida Cancer Center for your exceptional treatment of Roger. Also, a special thanks to Ross Schultz of Roberson Funeral Home in Port Charlotte, Fla. for helping us navigate this difficult situation and to Finley Funeral Home, Livermore Falls, Maine.

Family graveside service to be held at a later date. A celebration of life will be held at the AMVETS in Jay, Maine, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12-4 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Local arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

