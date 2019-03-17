This is in response to recent letters to the editor on direct voting, one from Lou Giard (March 13) and another from Peter Fromuth (March 6).

Those two letter writers suggested that people’s votes don’t count unless there is a switch from utilizing the Electoral College to a direct vote.

I believe that would do great harm to this country and democracy. Here is why:

America is a union of states with individual state’s rights being a big part of the U.S. Constitution. With the Electoral College, each state has a say in who becomes the next president, not just the four or five states with the largest population. A person’s vote counts in the state where he lives and that is what matters.

Donald Trump won more states than Hillary Clinton; he won 2,626 counties, compared to 487 for Clinton, according to the Associated Press. Trump won 78.7 percent of the land mass. Clinton won California by 4.3 million votes. If you take out California and look at the rest of the 49 states, Trump would have won the the popular vote by 1.4 million.

Does anyone want California telling the rest of the country how to live? I sure don’t.

Donald Dubuc, Minot

