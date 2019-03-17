A fire that started Sunday morning killed two dogs.
By Sun Journal staff
Firefighters from several towns respond Sunday morning to a fire at 7 Briggs Drive in Turner. Turner Fire Chief Rodney Guptill said two dogs died in the blaze and the home was destroyed. No one was home when the fire started. Fire departments from Turner, Buckfield, Livermore, Livermore Falls, Jay, Minot and Mechanic Falls responded to the blaze, which was reported at about 11:30 a.m. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday night. Sun Journal photo by Andree Kehn