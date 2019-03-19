As elected officials representing Lewiston, we are deeply troubled by the recent display of racist and sexist commentary in our community. (See Sun Journal story, “Lewiston officials condemn ‘racist and sexist commentary'” March 14.)

All members of our community deserve to be represented by their elected officials. Respect for everyone in our community is of the utmost importance to each of us and we believe that all residents should feel safe, secure, and included.

We want all our constituents to know that we support them.

I submit this letter on behalf of the mayor of Lewiston, the majority of the Lewiston City Council and the entire Lewiston legislative delegation.

Alicia Rea, Lewiston City Councilor, Ward 3

