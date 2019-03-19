LEWISTON — Leonard “Lenny” Sharon, Esq., a member of the law office of Andrucki & King in Lewiston, was sworn in on Feb. 21 as an appellate judge for the Penobscot Nation Tribal Court of Appeals. The judicial system is comprised of a trial court, the tribal court, and the Penobscot Nation Court of Appeals.

Trial Judge Eric Mehnert presided over the swearing-in ceremony at the tribal court on Indian Island.

Sharon becomes one of five appellate judges serving the Penobscot Nation Court of Appeals.

He is an attorney with a multi-state, federal and criminal defense practice centered in Androscoggin County. He has been practicing law for 49 years and will continue to maintain his criminal defense practice in state and federal courts.

