AUGUSTA – Emily Ann Libby, 29, a resident of the Lewiston Rd. in Litchfield, passed away unexpectedly at the Maine General Hospital with her loving husband Tim by her side.She was born in Augusta, Oct. 26, 1989, the daughter of Eric and Lyndia (Carroll) Gould. Emily grew up in Jefferson attending the Jefferson Village School, and was a graduate of Lincoln Academy in 2008.She was full time State of Maine employee in various capacities and had more recently served in the court system with the Lewiston District Court.She loved the great outdoors including hiking, going to the beach, and visiting the Botanical Gardens with her son Liam whom she did everything with, and her husband Tim. They were married at the Botanical Gardens on Sept. 16, 2017.Both she and husband also enjoyed shopping in Freeport, and taking the train to Boston to attend Red Sox Baseball games.She will always be remembered as a loving mother, for her smile, laughter, and sense of humor, and will be sadly missed.Survivors include her parents, Eric and Lyndia Gould of Jefferson; her husband, Timothy Libby of Litchfield; her son, Liam Estabrook of Litchfield; her brother, Joseph Gould of Birmingham, Ala.; her father-in-law, Ken Libby of Lewiston, and her mother-in-law, Donna Gallant and husband Timothy of Lewiston; her two brothers-in-law-, Rick and Matt Libby, her two sisters-in-law, Andrea and Tiffany; her two uncles, John Carroll and wife Dottie of Jefferson and Robie Gould of Westford, Mass., one aunt, Ramona Whitaker and husband Kent of Nobleboro; and her closest cousin Kelly Guevara; as well as a niece and two nephews.Funeral services honoring Emily’s life will be held 11 a.m., SATURDAY, March 23, at the funeral home. Committal services will be held 10 a.m., MONDAY, March 25, at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday 2 hours prior to services beginning from 9 a.m. until the time of the services at 11 a.m., at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.comMemorial donations in Emily’s memory may be made to the:Lupus Foundation atwww.lupus.org

