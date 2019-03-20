AUGUSTA – Irene Y. Lonergan, 95, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Maine Veterans home in Augusta.

Irene was born in Lewiston, August 17, 1923, to the late Philip and Clara (Turgeon) Giguere. She attended Lewiston schools and married Thomas W. Lonergan in 1946 and together they raised their family. Irene worked for the Lewiston Sun Journal as a receptionist. Irene was a lover of Bingo and crocheting, making many hats, doilies, socks and mittens for her family.

Irene was predeceased by her parents; husband; and son Timothy J. Lonergan.

Survivors include son, John F. Lonergan and wife Dianne of Mansfield, Mass.; two grandaughters, Stacy Castelli of North Attleboro, Mass., and Stephanie Rosselli of Freetown, Mass.; great-grandchildren, Renee, Jason, Curtis, Nicholas, Julia, and Alyssa.

Visiting hours will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at the Crosman Funeral Home, Maine St. Lisbon Falls. A Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A burial will take place at the V.A. Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.

