AUGUSTA – A bill aimed at expanding Maine’s first-in-the-nation ranked choice voting system to presidential primaries and general elections was the focus of a public hearing Wednesday before the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee.

State Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, the bill’s primary sponsor, fielded questions from lawmakers on the committee, some who are opposed to Maine’s ranked choice system, which was approved by voters twice in statewide ballot measures. Jackson said he was not initially a fan of the system, but now that Maine had it and voters seemed to like it he thought it was time to expand it.

“I wasn’t someone who was out there beating the drum or anything like that,” Jackson said. But he said many voters have told him they felt ranked-choice voting allowed them to cast a vote for the candidate they truly liked instead of simply the one that was backed by “the establishment.”

Jackson said expanding the system made voting clearer and simpler so that Maine voters would use the same system for all their elections. Currently ranked-choice voting is only used in party primaries and general elections for Congress.

Maine voters approved ranked choice voting first in 2017 in a statewide ballot measure and again in June of 2018 when they repealed a Legislative repeal of the law in citizens’ veto vote.

Opponents to this method of voting, which is sometimes called an instant runoff election, say it is confusing for voters and have claimed it is unconstitutional. But the law has withstood multiple legal challenges in both state and federal court, including a December 2018 ruling by a federal judge in Bangor.

Judge Lance Walker rejected arguments by attorneys for Republican 2nd District Congressman Bruce Poliquin, who was defeated in his reelection bid by Democrat Jared Golden. Theirs was the first congressional race in U.S. history to be settled by ranked-choice voting. Poliquin’s attorneys argued the law was unconstitutional and that a new election was in order.

