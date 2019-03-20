I believe in the importance and the benefit that paid sick days provide, especially for the poor and the working class.

I remember when I started my first job. I was not driving and had to walk 15 minutes to get to my job. One day, I was injured at work after falling from the stairs. The next day, I decided to go to the hospital and got my leg checked, even though I knew I will lose hours from my next paycheck. I felt blessed that my injury was small and I didn’t end up losing my pay more than two days.

For people who, like me back then, live paycheck to paycheck, it is difficult to lose even one day’s pay, let alone two day’s.

Now that I have a job that has paid sick days in my contract, I feel less stressed and less pressure if I feel sick and can’t go to work.

On the other hand, I think it is safer (healthier) for everyone when an employee stays home if he/she feels ill.

I still have friends and former co-workers who don’t have paid sick days. Having sick days makes my life much easier. They all deserve it too.

Hamda Ahmed, Lewiston

< Previous

Next >