LISBON – Raymond D. Lucas, 89, died March 10, 2019 at Marshwood Nursing Home.

Born in St. Albans, Maine, he was son of Minot and Leona Lucas. He graduated from Hartland Academy in 1948. On Feb. 6, 1953, he married Martha S. Messier in East Greenwich, R.I.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean and Vietnamese Conflict, retiring in November 1968 as a Chief Petty Officer. He moved to Maine, then worked at Bath Iron Works for 22 years, retiring in April 1991.

Mr. Lucas was former Commander of the Coombs-Mountfort Post 158 American Legion and former Commander of Androscoggin County Council. He was a life member of Raymond J. Lavigne Post 9459 VFW of Lisbon and Left Hand Club. He was a member of Leo J. Bourque Assembly of Knights of Columbus of Lisbon Falls.

Mr. Lucas enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, motorcycling, hunting, camping and traveling, especially to Alaska, bluegrass music festivals and wintering in Florida with his beloved wife, Martha.

Raymond is predeceased by wife Martha; son Richard; brother Richard F. Lucas, sister Jean Levasseur, and sister Sally Deering. He is survived by daughter Barbara and husband Maurice N. Lamarre of Brunswick. He has another daughter who lives in Lisbon. Raymond also has a brother Robert M. Lucas and wife Barbara of Lakeland, Fla.; four grandchildren; and three great- grandchildren.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with Raymond’s family by visiting their guestbook at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com. There will be no visiting hours. His military burial will be early summer.

