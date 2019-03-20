The new Domino’s Pizza at the site of the former gas station at 1104 Lisbon St. is opening Thursday officially.

General Manager Danielle Reny said she’s moving over to the new location after 13 years in Auburn.

“I’m overexcited — it’s brand new, we get to serve more of our customers in Lewiston because we couldn’t actually get to all of Lewiston (delivering out of Auburn), which is why we wanted to open this one,” she said.

The Auburn Domino’s has two seats; Lewiston seats 28 and will also offer pizza by the slice. “Now we have a dine-in,” Reny added. “It’s really pretty.”

She has 18 employees and is looking to hire more.

It’ll open each day at 10 a.m. and closes Sunday to Thursday at midnight, Friday and Saturday at 1 a.m.

The store is franchisee Fernando Stelster’s eighth location.

This story originally was published in The Buzz: New Domino’s for Lewiston, new Mud Season Milk for Oakhurst. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 207-689-2844 or [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: