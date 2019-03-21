Kindergarten teacher Laurie Gerard, center, gets a faceful of cream pie Thursday from student Zander Proctor, 6, at Sherwood Heights Elementary School in Auburn. Twenty-seven students who raised the most money during the school’s Math-A-Thon fundraiser were picked to throw a pie in a staff member’s face. Proctor was the school’s top fundraiser, raising $430. As of Thursday, the Math-A-Thon had brought in $6,192 which will pay for field trips and playground equipment. (Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover)
