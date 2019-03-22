100 years ago: 1919

Three boys in an open boat on the river got into a predicament Thursday afternoon when they got caught in the ice just above the North Bridge. They were trying to get a log that was between two cakes of ice. In that, they succeeded but had to chop their way out. For a half hour, the bridge was black with interested spectators.

50 years ago: 1969

Harry Woodard Jr., executive director of the Auburn Housing Authority, reports that interviews for residences in the Lake Auburn. Towne House are being conducted. He said preliminary applications are available at the AHA office.

25 years ago: 1994

Chapter 1 students at the Great Falls School in Auburn have pen pals in Bristol, England. This month they are returning their second letter and sending pictures. They have been exchanging ideas and studies and comparing measuring systems (inches and centimeters), sports (their football is our soccer) and food (their chips are our french fries). Frances Barnes, the Chapter 1 literacy specialist, met the English teacher at a reading conference in Cambridge, England last summer. Some of the letters are on display at Shop ‘n Save on Spring Street.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: