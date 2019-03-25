ROGERS, Minnesota — Lewiston native Ben Lampron has joined Metro Mold & Design, based in Rogers, Minnesota. Lampron has been named vice president, consumer and industrial.

Son of longtime Lewiston residents Tony and Camilla Lampron, he graduated from St. Dominic Regional High School, before receiving a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Maine. He went on to earn his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

His position at Metro Mold & Design marks another successful step in Lampron’s career, leveraging more than 23 years of managerial, operational and sales experience. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations of the consumer and industrial business and spearhead strategic growth initiatives, serving as an integral member of the Metro Mold & Design team.

