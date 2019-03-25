LEWISTON — The Stanton Bird Club of Lewiston and Auburn will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, in room 285 at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College, 55 Westminster St.

The meeting is free and open to everyone.

The speaker will be Brent Huggett, Bates professor of biology. His chief interest lies in studying trees and their adaptation to climate change and destructive insects.

Huggett first became interested in trees while hiking the Appalachian Trail. He has served as a teacher and naturalist for the Massachusetts Audubon Society, as well as a curatorial and lab assistant at the Harvard University Herbaria.

He enjoys involving his students at Bates in hands-on research, collecting tissue from leaf, trunk and roots to measure changes in carbon allocation in response to environmental stress. Another area of research is the hemlock woolly adelgid, which threatens the hemlock, the third-most valuable harvested tree species in Maine.

The Stanton Bird Club manages the Thorncrag Nature Sanctuary and the Woodbury Nature Sanctuary in Monmouth and Litchfield. It seeks to encourage the enjoyment and protection of natural surroundings.

For more information, go to Facebook or StantonBirdClub.org. Results of trips are posted there, often with photos, as well as information on upcoming functions.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: