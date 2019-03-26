Color the Norway sky with kites

NORWAY — Year-round kiting, ColorTheSky!, is available in Norway. All are welcome, adults and kids, and kites are available to lend out for the afternoon. There will be kiting tips and tricks and suggestions for purchasing a first kite.

To receive more information and notifications of when the group is flying, join Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/176866679799766/ or

email [email protected] to be placed on the e-mail notification list.

—

Course to teach basics of hydrotherapy

DIXFIELD — The Dixfield Seventh-day Adventist Church is offering a six-session course on the basics of hydrotherapy, a home treatment method that uses water to alleviate a range of symptoms, at the Webb River SDA School and Community Bulding, 58 Pine St.

Sessions will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 to May 7.

Participants will learn when and how to apply hot and cool water treatments and massages, some of the science behind joint pain and other maladies and how hydrotherapy works on the body. They will also learn how to strengthen the immune system and boost overall energy levels.

The sessions are free and open to the public. To register or for more information, contact Pastor Dan, [email protected] or call 207-512-6006.

—

Spend ‘An evening with Robert Frost’

NORWAY — The audience can spend “An evening with Robert Frost” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Tribune, 430 Main St., when actor JT Turner brings his one-man show to Norway.

Tickets are $10. Call 207-739-6200 for reservations.

—

Shop-N-Sip Craft Fair at American Legion

LOCKE MILLS — A Shop-N-Sip Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Jackson-Silver Post 68, American Legion, 595 Gore Road.

There will be assorted fruit drinks, finger foods, homemade pies, strawberries and blueberries for sale. There will be 25 crafters on hand.

For more information, call Marie at 207-875-3561.

—

Mystery author to be guest speaker

WATERFORD — The Waterford Library has announced that Bruce Robert Coffin, bestselling author of the Detective Byron mystery series, will be guest speaker from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

A former detective sergeant with more than 27 years in law enforcement, he supervised homicide and violent crime investigations for Portland. Following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Coffin spent four years investigating counter-terrorism cases for the FBI, earning the Director’s Award, the highest award a non-agent can receive.

Coffin will discuss his most recent novel, “Beyond the Truth,” which has been nominated for the Agatha Award for Best Contemporary Novel. Signed copies will be available. The event is free and open to the public.

—

First Saturday at Williams House

WAYNE — First Saturday at the Williams House will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6. There will be a book sale, boutique and breakfast at 14 Old Winthrop Road.

The Wayne Library has received a big book donation and there are new boutique items for the April sale. Breakfast items include cinnamon buns, scones and quiche.

All proceeds benefit the Wayne Library Association. For more information, contact 207-685-3612.

—

Police officer to speak at senior gathering

RUMFORD — The second monthly “Senior Gathering” for seniors in the River Valley will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at the St. Athanasius/St. John Church.

The 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. event will include a speaker on a relevant topic, chosen by the participants via a survey, an hour of cards, cribbage, puzzles, socialization and a community service project and finishing with a meal.

A police officer will discuss proper medication disposal, and Mitzi Sequoia from Moving Freely will lead everyone through a mini Moving Freely class.

For transport, contact River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition at 207-364-7408 or Bill with Catholic Charities at 207-956-1457. There is an elevator available.

The monthly gathering has resulted from a partnership between the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition, the Parish of the Holy Savior and Catholic Charities. It is open to all seniors (60 plus) in the community. The first gathering attracted 42 seniors.

The plan is to have a “Senior Gathering” monthly for the foreseeable future, with a few of the months including field trips to venues like McLaughlin Gardens in South Paris. Transportation is available for those who require it.

—

Legion to hold dime bingo

DIXFIELD — The American Legion Post 100 has changednickel bingo to dime bingo from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday and Friday.

Food will be available 5 to 6 p.m.

—