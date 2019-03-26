In Marc Thiessen’s column, “Democrats apparently like losers” (Sun Journal, online, March 22), he points out that Beto O’Rourke and Stacey Abrams are being taken seriously as candidates for president. This, despite O’Rourke’s defeat for U.S. Senate in Texas, and Abrams’ failed candidacy for governor of Georgia.

There is some history of politicians fresh from defeat winning the White House. James Knox Polk became president after losing two races for governor of Tennessee.

Another candidate who was defeated twice for U.S. Senate, then won the presidency — Abraham Lincoln.

Eric Marenghi, Lewiston

