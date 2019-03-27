SOUTH PORTLAND – Elaine Coombs Rowe, 83, passed away on March 20, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Elaine was born in Lisbon on Dec. 9, 1935, to Clyde Coombs and Marjorie (Foss) Coombs.

When Elaine was young her family moved to Mechanic Falls where she attended school and was head cheerleader at Mechanic Falls High School. After graduating from high school in 1954, Elaine went to work for Central Maine Power Company at their Lewiston office. During that time, she met her husband to be, Carl Rowe. They married in Mechanic Falls in 1959 and moved to Auburn. In 1960 they had a daughter, Eileen (Rowe) Hale, and in 1963 a son, Carl F. Rowe Jr. Elaine and Carl Sr. divorced in 1972.

Elaine was very involved in her church, Calvary United Methodist Church in Lewiston. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and held different offices, as well as working on their Lobster Roll Luncheons. She was a member of the Odd Fellows Rebekah organization. Elaine also liked to learn new things, taking classes in a number of subjects such as DOS programming, women’s automotive repair and dance.

Elaine loved the Boston Red Sox, especially Carlton Fisk who her family jokingly called her “boyfriend”. She would go to a Red Sox game with her girlfriends and children. She also enjoyed attending her children’s and her grandchildren’s activities. Elaine was also a very loving grandmother who would have “dates” with her grandsons which included going out to eat, ice cream and a movie. These were very special times for them.

After retiring from Central Maine Power after 35 years of service, she worked for several years at LL Bean at their Lewiston call center. Elaine was recognized by Leon Gorman, President of LL Bean, for her exemplary customer service. After Elaine retired from LL Bean she decided to downsize from her home in Auburn and moved to Lisbon where she had many fond memories of spending time with her family.

After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012 she moved into nursing home facilities in Saco and South Portland. She made many friends there and was given great care, especially from Misty Lewis who was her “best buddy” during the last years of her life.

Elaine is survived by her daughter Eileen (Rowe) Hale and her partner Jacques Chabot of Poland, son Carl F. Rowe Jr. and his wife Deborah of Waterboro; grandsons, Benjamin Ames and his wife Ashley of Indiana, Carter Hale of Center Harbor, NH and Dillon Rowe of Turner; step-granddaughters Amelia, Courtney and Gabrielle Croteau; step great-grandchildren Kira, Levi and Briley Adams.

She was predeceased by her parents, Clyde and Marjorie Coombs; her sisters Glendine Bunker and Gloria Gilmore, and her ex-husband Carl F. Rowe, Sr.

Graveside services will be held this June at a date and time yet to be announced. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, in Lewiston 784-4023.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: