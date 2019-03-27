LISBON – Larry Allen Fillmore, 72, of Lisbon, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born on Sept. 20, 1946, in Freeport, the eldest of the late Merton and Virginia (Brown) Fillmore’s five children. After high school, Larry served his country proudly for 20 years of active duty in the US Army. During this time he did two tours of duty in The Vietnam War as a member of The Green Beret. After the war, Larry became an Airborne paratrooper with The 82nd Airborne Division with around 150 jumps achieved during this time. As retirement drew closer, Larry studied and graduated from New Hampshire College. Utilizing his degree, Larry continued his commitment to his country as a civilian at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. As a civilian, Larry continued to see the world until his second retirement when he chose to come home to Maine to be with his family. He was a man of many talents who enjoyed doing puzzles and who was very devoted to his community who when he felt strongly about an issue, was not afraid to express his opinion. He was an ASA umpire who was very proud of having umpired with his daughter Melissa. His love of country was only surpassed by his love for his family.Larry is survived by three daughters, Bobbi and Glenn Hill, Melissa and Andres Figueroa, Megan and Paul Roberts all of Lisbon; two brothers Terry Fillmore, Mark and Andra Fillmore, two sisters Linda Cleaves, Robyn and Tim Graham; 13 grandchildren, Kailyn Hill, Glenn Hill, Erica Hill, Germaine Fillmore, Angelina Fillmore, Natalya Figueroa, Gianna Figueroa, Amelio Figueroa, Gabriela Figueroa, Gemma Figueroa, Kayla Roberts, Karma Roberts and Anya Roberts.Besides his parents, Larry was predeceased by his loving wife, Debra Fillmore, in 2000 and an infant granddaughter, Destiny Asselin.You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Larry’s guestbook at www.crosmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation will be held at The Crosman Funeral Home in Lisbon Falls on Saturday April 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Military Honors.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to: Wounded Warriors Project PO Box 7558517 Topeka, KS 66675-8517

< Previous

Next >

filed under: