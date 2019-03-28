BUCKFIELD — Firefighters are battling a structure fire that appeared to fully engulf a mobile home at 65 Bridgham Road on Thursday morning.
Paris, Sumner and Hebron fire departments also responded to the call.
This story will be updated
