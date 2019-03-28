Firefighters respond to a fire Thursday morning on Bridgham Road in Buckfield. Sun Journal photo by Russ Dillingham

BUCKFIELD — Firefighters are battling a structure fire that appeared to fully engulf a mobile home at 65 Bridgham Road on Thursday morning.

Paris, Sumner and Hebron fire departments also responded to the call.

Firefighters respond to a fire Thursday morning on Bridgham Road in Buckfield. Sun Journal file photo by Russ Dillingham

buckfield maine, fire
