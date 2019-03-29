Gold Star Mother Joyce Richmond of Lewiston gives Vietnam veteran Richard Banaitis of Lewiston a hug during the 2nd annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston on Friday. Richmond gave each Vietnam veteran a hug as a way to say “thank you” to the men and women who fought and then came home unwelcomed and called names. Richmond’s daughter, Denise, served in the United States Air Force for 26 years before passing away in 2009. “It’s quite a sorority and nobody should be in it,” Richmond said about American Gold Star Mothers, a group of mother’s who have lost a child serving in the military. Sun Journal photo by Daryn Slover
