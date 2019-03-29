By supporting LD 816, Maine legislators can make Maine voters more powerful. When states that combine at least 270 electoral votes (the current number is 181) pass the bill, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will take effect. The compact would award 270 electoral votes and the presidency to the candidate who garners the most popular votes across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Today, Maine voters control just four electoral votes. We aren’t very powerful. But under the National Popular Vote system, Maine voters have a direct say in awarding 270 electoral votes — enough to elect a president. What’s more, every Maine vote — Democrat or Republican — will make a difference. One person, one vote. A candidate must win the popular vote in order to win the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

By supporting LD 816, Maine legislators send the message that Maine voters matter more. Every Mainer, regardless of their political persuasion, deserves to have their vote count. One person, one vote.

I hope that Maine legislators will consider supporting LD 816.

Rebekah Krise, Sabattus

