This is in regard to Eric Marenghi’s letter, “Not all losers lost the presidency” (March 26).
I may have been able to come up with a better analogy than to compare the likes of Beto O’Rourk and Stacey Abrams to Abraham Lincoln and James Polk.
Charles Bouchles, Mechanic Falls
