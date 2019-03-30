100 years ago 1919

Street work was resumed in Auburn yesterday, as started before the storm The work of preparing Turner and Dennison streets for paving is progressing well and spring work in other parts of the city was temporarily held up by the blizzard. City Manager Beck has his car in condition for the summer and is already getting the “lay of the land” about the city and as far out as the condition of the traveling will permit.

50 years ago: 1969

Second District Rep. Olympia J. Snowe launched her campaign for U.S. Senate Tuesday, focusing on the loss of Maine jobs, the closing of military bases and her vision for the state’s economic revitalization. Introduced by her husband, Gov. John R. McKernan, the congresswoman told a group of about 100 cheering supporters at the Ground Round on Center Street that a new economic battle has begun with the end of the Cold War.

25 years ago: 1994

Members of the School Committee met with selectmen Monday night to discuss which board ought to bear the responsibility for plowing snow on the grounds of the Minot Consolidated School — and which budget should be tapped to pay for the plowing. Historically the road commissioner, under the jurisdiction of the selectmen, has handled snow removal at the school with the work being charged to the town’s winter roads account. At the March 5th town meeting, several area people expressed the opinion that the costs for plowing around the school should come out of the school budget. School committee members agreed to discuss it at their next meeting.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

