ORLANDO, Fla. – Steven L. DeGone, 52, of Orlando, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Kenmore, N.Y. on Oct. 19, 1966, the son of Robert and Ann DeGone. Steve graduated from Jay High School in 1984 and joined the Army soon after. In 1985, he married Cheryl Chicoine and had two children who he loved more than life.

Steve later moved to Orlando where he met his girlfriend, Patricia Church and enjoyed the company of her daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters.

Steve served 2 years in Germany in the U.S. Army as a calvary scout, and was a very proud veteran. After his service, he exemplified hard work through various professions. He worked as a salesman for multiple lumber companies and as a construction project manager. He then worked for a Maine-based floor coating company, which eventually led him to owning his own floor coating business, Technical Coatings in Longwood, Fla. The majority of his career was spent working at the Rumford Paper Mill, which included three years at the Mead-Westvaco mill in Wickliffe, Ky.

He most enjoyed watching his children play sports, whether it be on the sideline as a coach, or as a spectator in the stands. Nothing pleased him more than seeing his kids succeed. He taught them how to drive, how to shoot and most importantly how to work hard.

He loved playing guitar, riding his motorcycle and going to the shooting range with friends and family. Most of all, Steve knew how to have a good time. He could have a whole room laughing to the point of tears with his quick wit and legendary dance moves. A perfect night for Steve included a nice steak on the grill, some country music playing in the background and good company. He made sure he provided for his children and loved them with all he had. He had such a big heart and anyone with the opportunity to cross paths with him was truly blessed. He’s a man who will never be forgotten and memories of him will keep us smiling forever.

He is survived by his two children, Brianna and Anthony DeGone, and their mother Cheryl Cornelio; his girlfriend, Patricia Church and her daughter, Eleni Melendez and husband, David Prescott and their two daughters Aleigha and Mikaela; his mother, Ann DeGone; and two brothers, Robert DeGone and wife, Deanne Oberton and Charles DeGone, his brother-in-law, Randy Chicoine and wife, Sharon Chicoine, and sister-in-law, Lorrie Chicoine; five nieces and nephews, Tyler Chicoine, Brandy DeGone, Jon-Mikel DeGone, Rachel DeGone and Dylan DeGone.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert DeGone; brother, David DeGone; and nephew, Joseph DeGone.

The celebration of his life will be held at King’s Hill Inn & Barn in South Paris on April 13, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the children for funeral expenses.

