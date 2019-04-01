BURLINGTON, N.C. – With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jeannine Bosse Stevens, a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, on March 17, 2019. She left us while sleeping peacefully in her home in Burlington, N.C., at the age of 78.

Jeannine was humbly born and raised in Lewiston, Maine. As a teenager, she met her soulmate, Walter Stevens, with whom she journeyed through life for the next 60 years. She is the beloved mother of Scott Stevens (wife, Christine) and Michele Hume (husband, Gerry); as well as the cherished grandmother of Kimberly (husband, Andrew), Michael, Spencer, Christopher, Caitlyn, Autumn, Skylar, Madison, Robert, Lance, and Vonna.

She will be best remembered for her love and compassion for those around her.

Jeannine spent over 40 years serving others in the medical field, as an X-Ray Technologist and Mammographer, with a gift of connecting with her patients on a personal level, expressing a profound sense of caring for those in need. The selflessness she exhibited throughout her life was an outward expression of her Christian faith and a belief that God created everyone with value and purpose.

She most enjoyed spending time with family as well as vacationing by the ocean at the family camp in Freeport, Maine, and, later in life, in Hilton Head, S.C.

A celebration of Jeannine’s life will be held on April 4, 11 a.m., at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, located at 1620 Hanford Road in Graham, N.C. She will be laid to rest in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston, Maine.

