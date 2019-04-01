DIXFIELD – On March 27, 2019, Ernest Dunham, passed away at the age of 64. He was born on June 23, 1954, to Joseph and Clarice Dunham. He graduated from Dirigo High School in Dixfield, Maine, in 1972, and went to Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass. After completing training at Maine Criminal Justice Academy, he worked at the Norway Police Department for 17 years. He later worked at Walmart, where he was recognized for outstanding customer service. On July 19, 1980, he married Theresa Bolduc. Together, they raised a daughter, Nicole Dunham. Ernie will be remembered for his resilience, thoughtfulness and love. His hobby was computers, an interest he happily shared with his family, always giving patient tech support and advice. For his 60th birthday, after many years of attending the Great Falls Balloon Festival, his family offered him a hot air balloon ride with his daughter, an event that remains a fond memory for the whole family. Ernie is remembered with love by his parents, Joseph and Clarice; his former spouse, Theresa Dunham; his daughter, Nicole and several cousins. His family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU staff at Saint Mary’s and CMMC in Lewiston for their compassionate care.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Dixfield Nazarene Church on April 4, 2019, at 5 p.m.

Cremation and Memorial Services are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center, 42 Weld Street, Dixfield. Interment will be at a later date at Gracelawn Memorial Park. A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Scholarship America at https://donations.scholarshipamerica.org/

