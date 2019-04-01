NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Joseph Robert Rogers Sr., 78, of Nashville, Tenn., formerly of New Gloucester, Maine, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Rogers was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Hampton County, S.C., son of the late John Seidle Rogers and Florence Youmans Rogers. He was educated in local schools and graduated from Wade Hampton High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Hatcher Rogers, and embarked on a construction career that took him throughout the U.S. For many years, Joe lived in New Gloucester, and was co-owner with his brother, John, of Commercial Concrete Corporation.

Mr. Rogers was active in sports, particularly men’s fast pitch softball while living in Maine.

Mr. Rogers was predeceased by his wife, Judy, and son, Joseph Robert Rogers Jr.; along with his siblings, John Jr., Frances and Ruth. Surviving are his grandchildren: Brianna, Savannah, Kaylee and Maggie; two great-grandchildren,; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Bernice Rogers, formerly of Auburn, Maine.

