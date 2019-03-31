RENO, Nev. – Todd D. Bergman, 38, of Silver Springs, Nev., passed away unexpectedly in Reno, Nev., March 15, 2019, following a five year battle with PTSD. The son of Charles “Ed” Bergman and Donna (Robinson) Bergman. Todd grew up in Farmington and attended Livermore Falls High School and was offered a scholarship to the Maine School of Science and Mathematics. Following graduation, Todd joined the U.S. Navy. He loved computers, enjoyed photography and loved his dogs, Sadie and Aries.

He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Ryan Bergman and Brandon Bergman and his wife, Ashley.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A funeral service with full military honors will be held at a later date at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

